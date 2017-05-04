Aryan Brotherhood Member Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Children

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Aryan Brotherhood member had a history of violent crimes and described himself as “a savage.”

A member of the Aryan Brotherhood convicted of robbing three gas stations pled guilty on Tuesday to having unlawful sexual contact with three children under the age of 12, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Jacob Uriah Hastings, 28, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison after the state decided to take nine months off the recommended seven-year prison sentence due to Hastings “early acceptance of responsibility.”

Prosecuting attorney, Frayla Tarpinian, told Justice William Stokes that two of the victims were sisters while the third victim was a boy.

Hastings’ attorney, Robert Ruffner, told Stokes that Hastings is expected to be in court on Friday facing unrelated charges in York County. The report indicated that the charges stem from parole violations on September 8, 2016, when Hastings is alleged to have committed aggravated criminal mischief and resisted arrest.

An affidavit by Old Orchard Beach Police Officer Brian Pratt stated, “Mr. Hastings has threatened to kill as many police officers as he can.” Hastings also reportedly told officers, “I’m a savage; you have to treat me like such.”

Hastings served four years in prison starting in 2006 for robbing three convenience stores and after his release was arrested again in 2009 and convicted of burglary, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct.

