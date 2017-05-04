Foreign Nationals Plead Guilty to Smuggling Illegal Immigrant

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two foreign nationals have pleaded guilty after smuggling a teenage girl across the U.S.-Mexico Border to Houston, Texas.

The two foreign nationals, Daniel Lopez-Martinez, 32, of Mexico; Juan Tomas Nicolas, 23, of Guatemala; along with 29-year-old Mission, Texas, resident Ernesto Solis admitted to smuggling an illegal immigrant 17-year-old girl from El Salvador.

The three men smuggled the minor across the southern border for a fee, arriving in Houston and immediately making phone calls to the girls’ father, demanding more money than originally agreed.

Lopez-Martinez, Nicolas, and Solis demanded the illegal immigrants’ father for an additional $4,700 in order for his daughter to be handed over to him after the smuggling effort.

During the meeting place where the three men were planning to hand over the girl to her father in exchange for the money, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents stepped in to arrest the smugglers and rescue the minor.

The three men are facing a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. It is unclear whether the two foreign nationals will be deported from the U.S. following their release.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas.