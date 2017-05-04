Illegal Immigrant Wanted for Machete Double Murder Deported

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant fugitive who is wanted for double murder in Honduras was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Francisco Escobar-Orellana, an illegal immigrant, entered the U.S. at “an unknown time and place,” according to ICE. In 1993, Escobar-Orellana allegedly hacked two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in Honduras. He has been wanted for arrest in Honduras since May 2005.

In February, Escobar-Orellana was arrested by ICE agents near his home in Hope Mills, North Carolina. Shortly following his arrest, an immigration judge ordered the illegal immigrant fugitive be handed over to Honduran authorities.

“ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” ICE Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher said in a statement.

“ICE Fugitive Operations Teams conduct targeted enforcement operations toward these identified threats to public safety,” Gallagher continued. “North Carolina residents are safer today thanks to the professionalism and hard work of these dedicated officers.”

Subsequently, Escobar-Orellana was deported from the U.S. in an ICE Air operation to San Pedro Sula, Honduras where he was immediately transferred over to local law enforcement officials.

