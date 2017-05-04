MS-13 Members Charged with Machete Attacks in U.S.A.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three MS-13 gang members living in the Long Island town of Westbury have been charged with attempted murder following their alleged involvement with two machete attacks.

Brothers Fidel Hernandez, 23, Jose Hernandez, 26, along with Miguel Urias Arguenta, 18, are now facing murder charges following two separate attacks–including one which involved a 19-year-old male victim.

According to a report by Nassau County Police, Fidel Hernandez attacked the victim with a machete during one of the incidents, while Jose Hernandez, armed with a handgun, fired bullets at the victim. Arguenta was at the scene of the attack and later fled on foot with the Hernandez brothers.

The Hernandez are also accused of assaulting another victim months ago. All three men charged in the attacks are MS-13 gang members, which is a violent crime syndicate originally from El Salvador.

The Hernandez brothers are now both charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon charges. Arguenta is being charged with second-degree murder also.

Most recently, Breitbart Texas reported on the overwhelming presence of the MS-13 gang in the Long Island region of New York.

There are more than 200 members of the violent, El Salvadorian MS-13 gang in the Long Island area, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.