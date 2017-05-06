Police Seize $1 Million of Super Drug from Home

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pennsylvania State Police raided the home of Kerri Malloy on Wednesday after postal workers notified them of a delivered package that contained carfentanil, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Carfentanil, a tranquilizer designed to put down 14,000-pound elephants, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. A dose of carfentanil the size of a grain of sand is considered a lethal dose for a human being.

“It’s so dangerous that while our people are gathering evidence they have to be in full suits that you would see for the clandestine team,” said Public Relations Officer Stephen Limani.

State police indicated that the 5 grams of carfentanil seized are enough to make 50,000 stamp bags of heroin. At $20 per stamp bag, Limani said that 5 grams of carfentanil are enough to create $1 million of the product.

“I would be shocked if this delivery did not end up killing a large quantity of people in our area,” Trooper Limani told reporters.

In addition to the carfentanil, police also discovered a grow operation of 136 marijuana plants.

Police confirmed that child and youth services are also involved in the case because a child was among those living in the home.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.