Woman Straps $45K in Heroin to Buttocks at Mexican Border

Officers noticed something suspicious about a 47-year-old woman from Nogales, Arizona, as she attempted to enter the U.S. through the pedestrian border lines. Upon further inspection, officers discovered nearly 3 pounds of heroin strapped to her buttocks, worth an estimated $45,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers also seized methamphetamine and cocaine with an estimated combined value of $410,000 at the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini crossing last week.

Earlier that day, officers intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $65,000, in a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman attempting to enter the U.S. The woman, a U.S. citizen from Peoria, Arizona, hid the drugs in the rear quarter panels of her Ford SUV.

Shortly after the methamphetamine seizure, officers flagged a vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old Mexican National for secondary inspection. Officers discovered an additional 31 pounds of methamphetamine along with 2.5 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $123,000 stashed in the vehicle’s floor area.

Later that afternoon, officers made another significant seizure when a 26-year-old from Rio Rico, Arizona, was flagged for secondary inspection. In her Honda sedan, officers found 10 pounds of heroin hidden inside the vehicle’s back seats, worth over $178,000.

All four suspects, along with the vehicles and narcotics, were taken into custody and turned over the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.