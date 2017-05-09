MS-13 Member Arrested for Alleged Shooting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities arrested a member of MS-13 for his suspected connection to a shooting that took place in August 2016.

Jose Barahona, 19, was arrested Sunday evening in Eisenhower Park for his alleged connection to a shooting in 2016 that left two men injured in Nassau County, ABC NY reported.

The two men were in a yard with three others when the shooting took place. One of the men, a 20-year-old, was shot in the hand and foot. The other, a 37-year-old, was shot in the stomach. Both men survived the attack.

According to Newsday, police have indicated that Barahona is a member of the notoriously violent MS-13 street gang. He is now facing five counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal in possession of a weapon.

Nassau County and Eisenhower Park are both located on Long Island where federal authorities along with state police have started targeting MS-13.

On April 28, 2017, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Long Island where he gave a speech singling-out the violent street gang.

“The MS-13 motto is kill, rape and control,” Sessions said. “I have a message to the gangs that are targeting our young people: We are targeting you. We are coming after you.”

Sessions visit to Long Island came in response to the murders of four teens in the area that are believed to be the work of MS-13.

