MS-13 Member Deported to El Salvador

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member has been deported to El Salvador following multiple assault convictions and a murder charge.

Ingmar Guandique-Blanco, 35-years-old, is a documented member of the violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang which has now taken root across the U.S., according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Guandique was arrested in Washington D.C. in May 2001, and again in February 2002 for assault charges with intent to commit robbery. After his conviction, the gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes.

Back in February 2011, Guandique was convicted of first-degree murder, but had the case dropped after requesting a new trial. Last year, Guandique was handed over to ICE officials after having the murder charges dismissed.

From there, he was subsequently ordered for deportation by an immigration judge. Now, the illegal immigrant is finally back in El Salvador after more than a decade in the U.S.

“Mr. Guandique unlawfully entered the United States, and once here, continued to violate U.S. laws by assaulting innocent victims,” ICE Washington D.C. Field Director Matthew Munroe said in a statement. “As a result of his actions, he has been removed to his home country of El Salvador.”

Guandique was transported from Virginia to Pennsylvania and then flown to Alexandria, Louisiana were ICE’s Air Operations unit traveled with the illegal immigrant to the San Salvador International Airport in El Salvador.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.