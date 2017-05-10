15-time Deportee Allegedly Injures Boy in Drunk Driving Incident

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immigration officers deported a Mexican illegal alien 15 times before he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a car severely injuring a small boy. The suspect in a drunk driving accident that fled the scene over the weekend illegally re-entered the country again after being deported in January. The Mexican national is alleged to have seriously injured a six-year-old boy when the family was coming home from Disneyland.

The collision occurred in San Ysidro, a district in San Diego, California, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. San Ysidro is north of the U.S.-Mexico border and is an area where illegal immigrants frequently cross the border.

The family was just one block from their home when the crash occurred, the local Fox affiliate reported.

Ben Lake, the young boy’s father told Fox5, “Right now he has a lot of swelling and can’t open either of his eyes so he’s scared about why he can’t see.”

“I just really care about bringing him home and making sure he’s happy again,” he said. The news outlet reported that Lake forced back tears during the interview.

Immigration officers removed the 38-year-old suspect, Constantino Banda-Acosta, most recently in January 2017.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said the illegal alien reported they removed the illegal immigrant 15 times over the last 15 years. They did not say if the prosecutors ever charged the man with illegal reentry after removal, a felony.

The Union-Tribune reported that Banda-Acosta was allegedly speeding when he ran a stop sign and ran into the family’s Honda Accord at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The uncle of Lennox, the little boy who sustained severe head injuries, posted this on a GoFundMe page:

About 1030pm Saturday night, my brother Benjamin, his wife Ingrid and their son Lennox were headed to their home in California. Benjamin was driving, they were a block from their home. A guy driving an extended cab truck came flying around the corner, wheels squealing and slammed into them. They went through a guardrail and stopped facing the opposite direction. The truck smashed into the driver’s side, more fully on the rear passenger door. Unfortunately, this is where Lennox sat in his car seat.

The uncle relayed that the boy sustained an open skull fracture, which necessitated surgery “opening the scalp at the hairline, peeling it off the skull to expose the damage, irrigating the area (which flushed out some small piece of bone but no debris.) They positioned the depressed bond and stitched him back up.”

He said the driver left the scene of the accident, but a Border Patrol agent swiftly arrived at the scene. Not only did the agent get an ambulance quickly, he said, but he summoned other Border Patrol agents to apprehend the suspected driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck. Police arrested the suspected drunk driver.

Agents also arrested a passenger and took him to a Border Patrol station. That illegal alien is being processed for removal proceedings.

The parents of the boy sustained minor injuries.

The GoFundMe page, “Love for Lennox,” has raised over $10,000.

