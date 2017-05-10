Peruvian Sent Home after Smuggling Millions in Counterfeit Cash

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Federal agents found a foreign national in possession of counterfeit $100 bills totaling $1,190,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on May 4 that Alejandrina Elsa Quispe Ramirez, 48, pled guilty to smuggling counterfeit currency into the United States.

Federal agents with the United States Secret Service (USSS) were alerted by Peruvian National Police in July 2016 that Quispe Ramirez and her two sons would be flying into the U.S. on July 11, 2016, and she would be carrying a large amount of counterfeit currency.

The three family members, all Peruvian nationals, arrived at Boston Logan Airport on visas issued for allowing one of the two sons to seek medical care.

Federal agents searched the luggage belonging to Quispe Ramirez and discovered 140 spindles of yarn that she used to conceal counterfeit $100 bills totaling $1,190,000.

Ramirez received a sentence for time served and agreed to leave the United States thereafter.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.