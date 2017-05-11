ICE Removes Mexican Triple Deportee Wanted for ‘Femicide’, Assault

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant living in the U.S. who had been previously deported three times, was removed for the fourth time following murder and child assault charges.

Eduardo Maquitico-Guerrero, a 40-year-old illegal immigrant, was deported from El Paso, Texas, by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to be prosecuted for “femicide”.

Maquitico-Guerrero is accused of shooting Karla Yuridia Tavares Jimenez in the head and killing her, and then leaving her body on the side of the road in Morelos, Mexico, in April 2013. Maquitico-Guerrero is also accused of assaulting her young, 9-year-old son. Police say Maquitico-Guerrero killed the victim because she was a woman.

In July 2010, Maquitico-Guerrero crossed the U.S.-Mexico southern border into Arizona. Almost a year later, Maquitico-Guerrero was convicted of illegally possessing controlled substances and sentenced to four years of probation, with ICE also placing a detainer on him. In June 2011, Maquitico-Guerrero was ordered to be deported by an immigration judge, and was subsequently placed back in Mexico. But since then, Maquitico-Guerrero has illegally re-entered the U.S. twice, with ICE deporting him again, both times.

Last month, Maquitico-Guerrero was charged once again with re-entering the U.S. after being found in El Paso. Additionally, Mexican authorities notified ICE of the pending murder charges against the illegal immigrant, prompting his immediate deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.