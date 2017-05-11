Illegal Immigrant Charged in Murder of Texas Woman

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Salvadoran National was arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law over her role in getting her husband jailed.

Moises Eliseo Rodriguez Ayala, 25, is accused of killing his sister-in-law, 23-year-old Zuleika Hernandez, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Houston Police found Hernandez on April 24, three days after she was last seen entering her home when witnesses say they saw a truck leaving that tied Ayala to the crime scene.

Investigators believe that a struggle took place between Hernandez and her attacker in multiple rooms throughout the house before her attacker beat her to death with a board, KHOU-CBS reported.

Ayala reportedly gave police a statement of confession in which he allegedly admitted to not only killing Hernandez, but also stealing property that belonged to the couple so that he could sell it.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart Texas that Ayala, from El Salvador, is also an illegal immigrant and was previously deported in 2012.

“On May 9, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer with Harris County (Texas) Sherriff’s Office on Moises Eliseo Rodriguez Ayala, 25, from El Salvador, following his arrest on criminal charges. ICE deported Moises Eliseo Rodriguez Ayala in July 2012,” ICE said in a statement to Breitbart Texas.

Ayala’s Brother, Antonio Rodriguez Ayala, was detained in March by ICE, an event that prosecutors allege led to the murder.

“Antonio Rodriguez Ayala entered ICE custody March 29. An immigration judge granted him bond, and he was released from ICE custody April 28 after posting bond,” ICE said in their statement to Breitbart Texas.

“The vehicle had a sign on the tail gate “Antonio Ayala Roofing,” damage to the hood and a large sticker on the rear window resembling an El Salvador flag with the numbers “503” on it,” according to a statement from Houston Police.

While the numbers “503” represent El Salvador’s international calling code, they also represent “Mara 503,” a gang that is directly related to Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13.

Neither prosecutors nor investigators have stated that there is any connection between Ayala and his brother to this gang as of now.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.