Border Rescue Beacons Save Five in Desert

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents responded to an activated rescue beacon and were able to save distressed migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally.

Ajo Station Border Patrol agents received a 911 call on Tuesday night about four migrants “who claimed they had been wandering in the desert for five days,” according to a statement from CBP.

Although agents were not able to locate their exact location based on cell phone signals, they were able to guide them to a rescue beacon. Once at the rescue beacon, agents arrived to find four adult males that were Mexican nationals.

Shortly after arriving at the rescue beacon, agents received another distress signal at a separate location. When agents arrived at the other rescue beacon, they found an adult male Honduran national.

Tucson Sector guidelines will dictate the processing procedure for all five immigrants who attempted to enter the U.S. illegally.

The Border Patrol warns that smugglers will often abandon migrants in the desert, some of whom die before they are rescued by agents.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.