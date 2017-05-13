Six Latin King Gangsters Charged in Street Stabbing, Beating of Crippled Man

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Prosecutors charged six members of the violent Latin Kings street gang with stabbing and beating a handicapped man. The gang members allegedly punched, repeatedly stabbed, and beat the victim with his own cane.

District Attorney Richard A. Brown said that the defendants are each accused of brutally attacking a young man for no reason other than he was not a part of the Latin Kings.

“Gang violence will not be tolerated in Queens County,” Brown said. “The defendants’ poor choice in pursuing gang membership and the violence that are a part of that lifestyle have led them to be charged with serious felonies that carry the possibility of lengthy prison sentences.”

A Queens County grand jury indicted six members of the violent Latin Kings street gang. They are charged with attempted murder and gang assault stemming from an October 2016 attack on a 24-year-old man, according to a statement from Queens County District Attorney.

The six defendants – Michael Aragundi, Jonathan Duy, Jordan Leon, Wilson Matute, Luis Mayancela, and Luis Minchala – were each charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree gang assault, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault.

Brown said that the six Latin Kings members approached the 24-year-old outside a bar during the early morning hours of October 29, 2016, and began attacking him – allegedly punching him and stabbing him. The Latin Kings used a cane that the victim had with him as a weapon against him. They proceeded to beat him mercilessly with it, prosecutors stated.

Following the attack, the six gang members fled the scene. Emergency responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he received treatment for multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his head and neck. Brown said that the victim suffered nerve damage to his left arm which has left him with numbness in his arm and hand.

The judge in the case ordered the six defendants back to court on July 10, 2017. The gang members each face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.