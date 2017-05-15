Green Card-holder Accused of Murdering Doctors Previously Escaped Deportation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Green Card-holder who previously escaped deportation is accused of killing two U.S. doctors in a high-profile South Boston murder case.

Bampumim Teixeira, an African national living in the U.S. on a Green Card, is accused of murdering Drs. Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, in their apartment, according to Sentinel & Enterprise.

Field and Bolanos were attacked when Teixeira allegedly tied them up and slit their throats. According to police, Teixeira had written a message on the wall of the apartment and cut up photos of the couple that were in the apartment.

Before dying, Field texted a friend of his to call the police. When police arrived, they said they thought Teixeira was armed, therefore shooting him multiple times. Teixeira was a former security guard at the building, which police said is how the foreign national got inside.

Teixeira’s criminal history is under review, as the Boston Herald obtained court records which show the foreign national should have never been in the U.S. to begin with.

According to the Herald, Teixeira avoided deportation in 2016 after robbing two banks, one in 2014 and another in 2016.

Teixeira, who is from Guinea-Bissau in Africa, got his Green Card in 2010. Rather than being deported for the bank robberies, the foreign national’s defense attorneys and prosecutors worked out a plea deal which allowed him to remain in the U.S. after serving 364 days.

The foreign national is being charged with the murder of the two doctors and faces life in prison and deportation, should he ever be released from prison at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.