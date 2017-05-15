‘See You in Hell,’ Female MS-13 Member Allegedly Says to Murder Victim

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A female MS-13 member accused of murder in Maryland allegedly told the victim that she “would see her in hell” before she stabbed her to death.

Venus Romero Iraheta, 17, is one of 10 individuals – several of whom are MS-13 members – arrested in connection with the vicious murder of Damaris A. Reyes Rivas who died on or close to January 8, 2017, Breitbart News previously reported.

Iraheta purportedly blamed Rivas for the death of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas, who died around New Year’s Eve along the Potomac River after a confrontation with MS-13.

As Breitbart previously reported, Iraheta had lived in the U.S. for the past 10 years which made her “DREAMer” eligible for amnesty under an Obama executive order.

In court on Thursday, FBI Special Agent Fernando Uribe testified about Rivas’ gruesome murder and its connection to the notoriously violent MS-13 street gang, The Washington Post reported.

Uribe said that both Iraheta and Rivas had relationships with Christian and that he was targeted by MS-13 because he claimed to be a leader in the gang. Iraheta believed that Rivas led Christian to the spot where MS-13 were waiting to kill him.

Another MS-13 member charged with Rivas’ murder, 18-year-old Jose Castillo Rivas, picked up Rivas and drove her to Springfield’s Lake Accotink Park where she thought they were going to smoke marijuana. Upon meeting up with another group, Iraheta allegedly began beating Rivas, questioning her about the relationship that she had with Christian and about his death.

Rivas admitted to Iraheta that they had a sexual relationship and told her to call other MS-13 members for details regarding his death.

The large group reportedly told Rivas to take her shoes and shirt off and to stand up in the snow.

“She was forced to remove her shirt to make her feel pain like Christian,” Uribe testified.

Iraheta then supposedly continued beating and interrogating Rivas over the death of Christian, along with several other MS-13 members that were present.

“[Iraheta] told the victim she would never forgive her and would see her in hell,” Uribe said.

Rivas was then stabbed 13 times by Iraheta in her abdomen and neck. As Rivas laid on the ground, Iraheta cut off a diamond tattoo from her body that was believed to be a reminder of Christian.