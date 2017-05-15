Three Illegal Aliens Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Texas Attorney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities arrested three illegal aliens for allegedly breaking into an attorney’s home and kidnapping him in the middle of the night.

Detectives from the Orange County Sherriff’s Office Criminal Division located German Adalid Borjas-Benitez, 19, Henrry Eduar Rivera-Antunez, 17, and Erik Pagoada-Bustillo, 17, in Port Arthur on Friday, 12 News reported.

Two of the three suspects allegedly broke into the home of Orange County attorney Jim Sharon Bearden Jr. on May 8 wearing masks and tied him up as they stole high-value items – guns and electronics – from his home. The third suspect, who acted as the driver, waited outside and served as a lookout.

The three suspects then purportedly drove Bearden Jr. to a bank where they forced him to withdraw cash at which time they let him and his vehicle go.

“The three were arrested for burglary of a habitation, a 1st degree felony and taken to the Jefferson County jail,” 12 News reported.

All three suspects are reportedly illegal aliens from Honduras. Captain Cliff Hargrave said that the three illegal aliens supposedly confessed to the crime.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immediately placed detainer requests on all three illegal aliens.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.