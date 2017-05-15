VIDEO: Cartel Tunnel Discovered Inside Mexican Border Prison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — Jailed cartel gunmen were preparing a daring escape by digging a tunnel inside the state prison in this border city. The escape attempt was blocked by authorities who discovered the tunnel before its completion.



The discovery of the tunnel was made on Saturday afternoon in Reynosa when Tamaulipas state police officers raided the state prison while searching for weapons, drugs and other contraband, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas government revealed.

During that search, authorities saw a makeshift hut inside the prison. While searching the hut, they discovered a false floor where cartel gunmen had begun to dig a large tunnel that would lead inmates from under the prison walls towards freedom.

After the discovery of the tunnel, authorities began to search for other tunnels or makeshift structures. The raid at the prison ended on Sunday early morning when authorities transferred four high-profile inmates from Reynosa to other detention facilities in an attempt to disrupt the Gulf Cartel’s control inside the prison.

The discovery of the tunnel in Reynosa comes just weeks after as Breitbart Texas reported, dozens of Los Zetas cartel members broke out of the state prison in Ciudad Victoria by crawling through a tunnel. In the case of that escape, authorities went after the prison warden and some of his staff members.

Reynosa has seen an increase in cartel violence in recent days after as Breitbart Texas reported, rival cartel commanders have begun a fierce fight for control of the city. The fighting comes after Mexican authorities killed Juan Manuel “Toro” Loiza Salinas, the former regional leader of the Gulf Cartel. El Toro’s death left a power vacuum in the region that has already led to more than 25 individuals including innocent bystanders who have died in Reynosa in the ensuing violence.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C Del Angel” from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and Breitbart Texas’ Ildefonso Ortiz.