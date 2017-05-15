VIDEO: Suspect Dead after Texas Cops Stop Him from Shooting into Crowd

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

HOUSTON, Texas — Off-duty police officers stopped a would-be gunman from killing people outside a local bar Friday night. The officers shot and killed the suspect after he began firing into a crowd.

Video shot by a bystander reveals the sounds of a hail of gunfire discharged in just a few seconds as police acted quickly to prevent the loss of innocent lives. As the video begins, it appears an argument is escalating. Suddenly three shots ring out. The crowd quickly panics and some begin to flee. About three seconds later, multiple shots ring out as police respond by shooting the driver.

Witnesses say the driver shot into the crowd from his seat behind the wheel of his Cadillac, KTRK ABC13 reported.

It sounded as if someone fired eight or nine shots, followed by three more after about a one-second pause. The videographer moved around and pointed his cell phone at the suspect’s vehicle as three officers engage the driver and his passenger.

The officers maintained cover on the driver while ordering the passenger to get out of the car. The suspect eventually complied and is taken into custody by police. It does not appear officers hit the passenger with any shots.

The officers were working an off-duty job at “Johnny B’s Outlaw Saloon following a Rockets-Spurs NBA watch party, the ABC affiliate reported. They were all in uniform at the time of the shooting. The fight began shortly after the 2 a.m. closing time.

One witness told reporters, “We were with some friends and we went behind a brick wall. I told them to stay there until the gunshots were over.”

Paramedics declared the driver of the vehicle to be dead at the scene.

Family members identified the deceased driver as 27-year-old Adrian Gonzalez, KHOU reported. Investigators told the local CBS affiliate the gunman fired several shots into the air and towards the door where bar patrons were exiting.

Court records reveal Gonzalez has a criminal history that includes charges of burglary, theft, and drugs, KHOU reported. Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas confirmed Gonzalez to be an American citizen, born in Texas.

Per standard procedure, the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.