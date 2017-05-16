Cornyn Withdraws from Consideration to Replace Comey at FBI

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said again on Tuesday that he is not interested in succeeding James Comey as director of the FBI. His statement reaffirms what he told Breitbart Texas last week when news outlets reported his name being on President Donald Trump’s short list.

Responding to an email inquiry from Breitbart Texas, Senator Cornyn wrote on Friday, “I have the distinct privilege of serving 28 million Texans in the United States Senate, and that is where my focus remains.”

“I have always considered public service to be a great privilege,” the Majority Whip said in a statement on Tuesday. “How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.”

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.”

Other lawmakers reported to be on the short list include South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy, a form federal prosecutor, and former Representative Mike Rogers from Michigan.

Trump is also reported to be considering other law enforcement professionals including former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly who served under Mayor Rudy Giuliani during the 9/11 attack. Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush is also said to be under consideration.

The remainder of the list includes:

Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher

Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia

Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers

Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe