ICE Looks to Avoid Media Distortions with Spanish Language Website

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a new website – “Ice En Español.” @ICEEspañol is also now on Twitter. The new media campaign allows officials to distribute information currently being distorted or misreported by some media.

Officials said the “expanded Spanish language presence … is our most recent step in increasing access to important and accurate information about ICE.” The translated website provides press releases, information about ICE and the agency’s mission, and a “Detainee Locator” tab.

ICE released a statement touting “One of the highlights” of the new forum “is informing Spanish-speaking audiences about the important work ICE does, such as combating child exploitation, human trafficking, and fighting transnational gangs.”

Moreover, “Offering information in other languages helps ICE communicate across cultures and reach a broader audience, while also ensuring that the public can obtain information directly from ICE, and not from unofficial – and possibly unscrupulous – sources,” said Liz Johnson, assistant director of public affairs.

Breitbart Texas reported in early February that ICE officials were working to combat false reports of checkpoints and ICE raids.

“Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible. These reports create mass panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support,” the statement provided to Breitbart Texas said.

After President Trump was sworn into office and ongoing ICE raids were targeting criminal aliens, media outlets and open borders and amnesty advocates spread fear and false information.

The profile on the @ICEEspañol Twitter page calls ICE “the largest investigative agency at DHS,” and has a link to “Report Suspicious Activity.”

There is also a “Detention Reporting and Information Line” (DRIL), a toll-free service to answer questions, and report:

Incidents of sexual or physical assault or abuse,

Serious or unresolved problems in detention,

Reports of victims of human trafficking and other crimes,

Reports on individuals with serious mental disorders or conditions,

Separation of minor child or other dependent and other parental related issues,

Inquiries from the general public, law enforcement officials, and others

Requests for basic case information.

Reports that someone in detention has a serious mental disorder or condition.

The rotating cover on the website details the number of arrests made, and the amount of currency and the number of firearms seized.

The site also has a section that provides access to its “Declined Detainer Outcome Report(s),” a weekly report that exposes sanctuary cities and their release of criminals subject to detainers. The report was mandated by President Trump’s executive order “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States.” Texas lead the country in sanctuary city releases, the first edition revealed. As reported by Breitbart Texas in mid-April, the report has been temporarily suspended. The agency released a statement that it was working to refine the data reporting process. ICE officials received pushback from some jurisdictions that were incorrectly reported as having released criminal aliens under detainers.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.