Miami Herald: Without Wall, Illegal Immigrants Will ‘Use Same Tactics to Enter US’

Illegal immigrants will continue to move into the U.S. through the U.S.-Mexico Border unless President Donald Trump’s border wall is built, according to the Miami Herald.

In a new report, the Miami Herald admits that without Trump’s proposal of border walls, illegal immigration will continue:

Two weeks ago, Congressional leaders agreed to fund the federal government through the end of the fiscal year in September, but did not include the money Trump needs to start building the wall he promised during the campaign. Though Trump is likely to keep pressing Congress, and Mexico, to pay for the wall, for now undocumented immigrants will continue sneaking into the country using the many tactics they have employed for decades. These include ladders, like those used by Alemán and her family, along stretches of the border where walls or fences already exist; simply walking across the unmarked border in remote desert regions; swimming or boating across the Rio Grande; or hiding inside vehicles to evade detection at ports of entry.

The Herald noted the widespread use of ladders by illegal immigrants to climb over smaller, less restrictive barriers that currently sit on portions of the southern border, separating California and Mexico. Additionally, illegal immigrants pay human smugglers with ties to Mexican drug cartels to help them get across, as many sectors do not include fencing and are separated by water. In the Rio Grande area, simple rubber rafts are used:

Over the years, other traditional ways of crossing the border have included swimming across the Rio Grande, walking across the border in tunnels that drug traffickers also use or cutting holes in border fences. These methods likely will remain in use for the foreseeable future, at least until Congress or Mexico funds Trump’s wall, which during the campaign he claimed would be “impenetrable.” And critics’ response to Trump’s promise? Those trying to cross the border will simply get taller ladders.

For now, the Republican-controlled Congress has yet to ensure funding for the border wall, instead calling for a lighter border enforcement measure that would include more U.S. Border Patrol agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.