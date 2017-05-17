MS-13 Leader ‘Greenlighted’ Hit on Two Sanctuary City Teens, Say Feds

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Federal prosecutors in Boston charged the national head of the MS-13 Molinos clique with authorizing the murders of six individuals. At least two of those killed resided in the sanctuary Boston area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts filed a superseding indictment charging that Oscar Duran, a/k/a Demente, a 25-year-old Salvadoran national, “greenlighted” the brutal murders of Wilson Martinez, 15, and Christofer Perez de la Cruz, 16. Members of Duran’s Molinos clique allegedly carried out both of the murders on January 10, 2016 in East Boston. At least two of Duran’s co-conspirators are illegal aliens, according to court records obtained by Breitbart Texas.

Shortly after his election in 2013, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh declared Boston would become a sanctuary city and pulled out of the “Secure Communities” program, Breitbart News reported. Following President Donald Trump’s election and promise to defund sanctuary cities, the City of Boston reaffirmed its status.

Prior indictments against Duran and 60 other co-conspirators alleges that the MS-13 gang members murdered Wilson Martinez: Carlos Melara, a/k/a Chuchito, a/k/a Criminal; Henry Josue Parada Martinez, a/k/a Street Danger; Edwin Gonzalez, a/k/a Sangriento; and a juvenile known to the Grand Jury. Prior superseding indictments, and the new indictment, allege that the following members of MS-13 were also responsible for the murder of Christofer Perez de la Cruz: Edwin Gonzalez, a/k/a Sangriento; Edwin Diaz, a/k/a Demente; Rigoberto Mejia, a/k/a Ninja; and Jairo Perez, a/k/a Seco, Department of Justice officials stated.

The indictments followed a three-year investigation into the criminal activities of Duran and his associates. At the time of the murders, prosecutors stated Duran was the nationwide head of the Molinos clique of MS-13. The indictments state that between 2014 and 2016 the cliques under Duran’s control allegedly murdered six people and attempted to murder twenty others. They gang also participated in robberies and drug trafficking, officials stated.

If convicted, Duran and his 60 co-conspirators face possible prison sentences of 20 years to life.

