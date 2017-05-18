Illegal Alien Kills High School Senior Before Graduation, Says Prosecutor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An alleged illegal alien from Mexico killed a high school senior when he made an illegal turn in front of the teen, according to prosecutors. The 18-year-old victim would have graduated from high school later this month.

Eustacio Gregorio-Meza, a 40-year-old Mexican national, attempted to make a left turn and pulled in front of a motorcycle driven by Kenneth Scott Mahr, 18, the Palm Beach Post reported. In addition to not being licensed to drive, Meza is also in the country illegally, an assistant state attorney told the judge. The judge ordered the Mexican national held without bond in the county jail.

Witnesses stated that Meza failed to yield after making a left turn while leaving the parking lot of a gun club. He is reported to have turned in front of the motorcycle driven by Mahr causing the crash. Witnesses said he ran through the stop sign without stopping. Meza remained at the scene until police arrived.

The crash caused Mahr to be thrown off his motorcycle and onto the roadway. An ambulance transported the high school senior to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police told reporters that Meza did have a driver’s license at one time. The state issued a license to the Mexican national on November 20, 2000, the local newspaper reported. That license expired on March 29, 2007.

This crash is the third time in recent weeks that illegal immigrants in south Florida are facing possible deportation following vehicle incidents.

Victor Rivera, a 48-year-old Mexican national, is in custody after he allegedly killed a 21-year-old motorcycle driver on April 31. He fled the scene after the crash because he did not have a license to drive, authorities told the local newspaper. He admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.

Nicolas Mateo, a Guatemalan national, is in custody following his arrest for an alleged DUI offense. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told the local paper they deported Mateo in July 2016. In addition to facing deportation, the Guatemalan man faces charges of driving under the influence, child abuse and illegal reentry after removal. Officials reported his blood-alcohol content to be .196 — more than twice the legal limit.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.