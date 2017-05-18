Soros Group: Cities Giving Illegal Aliens ID Should Hide Data from Feds

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An open borders organization funded by George Soros is pushing municipalities to offer identification documents for illegal immigrants, but requesting they seal customer data from immigration authorities.

Spokeswoman Emily Tucker with the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), which is based in New York and made up of failed chapters of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), told the Wichita Eagle that cities giving out IDs to illegal immigrants must throw out all the data they have on those individuals:

At the local level, about 15 cities have created municipal IDs as a way to “make life easier” for undocumented immigrants, Tucker said. “If you’re a citizen, you don’t think about what a privilege it is to have an ID or how often you need it.” Documents that cities require to prove identity and residency under the programs include birth certificates, foreign identification documents, passports or utility bills. Under most programs, cities are prohibited from copying or retaining documents. City officials must simply review them and give them back, Tucker said. New York City’s was one of just a few city programs under which documents were retained. Under a December rule change, the New York program will no longer do so. As other cities consider creating programs, Tucker suggests that they follow the same practice. And applications should only ask for the information needed to administer the program, Tucker said. “ICE can’t get data that you don’t keep.”

CPD also wants U.S. citizens to get on the rolls of these state and city-wide ID cards, saying localities should offer public benefits to anyone wanting an ID in order to incentivize its use. This way, according to Tucker, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will have a much harder time locating illegal immigrants.

Soros has showered CPD with funds recently. In 2016, Soros’ Open Society Foundation gave CPD a $705,000 in grants to “support efforts challenging anti-Muslim sentiment” and “support advocacy on access to economic opportunity.”

Soros is also helping fund illegal immigrants’ attorneys, specifically in Baltimore, Maryland, putting up $100,000 to aid illegal immigrants in evading deportation, Breitbart Texas reported.

