VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Hold Up Border City Currency Exchange Store

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — A team of cartel gunmen wielding machine guns and wearing body armor carried out a brazen daytime heist in this border city. The act highlights the raging violence that continues to take place in this city.

A surveillance video obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed the ease with which gunmen arrived at a currency exchange business and entered.

A man who was walking out of the business is seen placing his back against the wall in fear. The gunman that entered the currency exchange business can be seen wearing gray or white tactical clothing, body armor and a rifle. A second gunman wearing similar clothing can be seen walking around the vehicle and appears to order the bystander to stay back before going inside.

Currency exchange locations are common in border cities, where the businesses provide travelers with a place to exchange Mexican Pesos for U.S. Dollars. They are an easy target for criminals since they hold large amounts of cash.

In recent weeks, the Gulf Cartel has been behind the raging violence that plagued this city. As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, two rival factions have been fighting for local control. The power struggle has resulted in three weeks of violence where more than 25 individuals have been killed including a state police officer and an innocent bystander.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Reynosa, Tamaulipas.