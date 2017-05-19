Border Patrol Agents Seize $8M in Liquid Meth near Texas Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Falfurrias, Texas, checkpoint discovered a 250-pound shipment of liquid methamphetamine 80 miles from the Mexican border. The bust follows a similar seizure earlier this week where Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found 200 pounds of liquid meth hidden in a fuel tank.

Border Patrol agents working in Brooks County, Texas, observed a Ford F-250 approaching the inland inspection checkpoint. Following an alert by a K-9 agent, the agents directed the driver, a U.S. citizen, to proceed to a secondary inspection station. A search of the vehicle uncovered more than 250 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, according to a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas from Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Marlene Castro.

Officials estimate the liquid meth to be valued at more than $8 million. Agents arrested the driver and seized the drugs and the pickup truck. The driver will likely face charges of drug smuggling

Earlier this week, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge found 189 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a secret compartment inside the fuel tank of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, Breitbart Texas reported. Officers learned the driver of that truck is also a U.S. citizen. A non-intrusive imaging scan revealed the hidden tank inside the truck’s fuel tank leading officers to the discovery.

Officials seized the drugs and the truck. The driver, a 20-year-old female from Houston, Texas, is under arrest and faces possible drug smuggling charges. Officials estimated this load of meth to be worth more than $3.7 million.

Castro stated that since the beginning of this fiscal year, which began on October 1, the Rio Grande Valley Sector(RGV) agents seized 1,456 pounds of methamphetamine.

The RGV Sector agents are not alone in successful drug busts this week. Breitbart Texas reported on Tuesday, CBP officers assigned to the Port of Nogales, Arizona, seized $7.2 million in drugs in one day.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.