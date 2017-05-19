Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Faces Deportation for 7th Time

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant who was convicted of drunk driving is facing deportation out of the U.S. for the seventh time.

Oscar De La Rosa-Mendoza, 31, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, as well as resisting arrest from local police after they pulled him over, according to CBS 4 News.

This was not the first conviction for Rosa-Mendoza. Court records show that Rosa-Mendoza had been previously convicted of drunk driving, along with evading arrest and causing injuries to another person. Even worse, Rosa-Mendoza has been deported six times.

“Record checks revealed the defendant was formally removed from the United States to Mexico for the sixth (6th) time on March 3, 2016 via the Brownsville, Texas Port of Entry,” a court record obtained by CBS 4 News stated.

