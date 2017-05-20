Activist Illegal Alien Charged with 103 Acts of Vandalism, Many Anti-Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal alien anti-Trump immigration activist has been charged with 103 counts of vandalism at the University of Connecticut where he attended.

The graffiti included “F**k Trump,” and “PEST,” the latter is allegedly his tag signature. He also allegedly painted cartoon face with “F**k Trump” in a bubble on university property. The Daily Mail reported that 21-year-old Cruz-Lopez described himself as an undocumented immigrant.

Cruz-Lopez (pictured above in black shirt) is a community organizer for CT Students for a Dream, an organization that advocates for undocumented students, reported the Hartford Courant. Police at the University knew Cruz-Lopez because he helped coordinate protests against President Trump and his immigration policies.

United We Dream described Cruz-Lopez as “a student with DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals),” after police arrested him at the White House in February 2016. The United We Dream website states, “We organize and advocate for the dignity and fair treatment of immigrant youth and families, regardless of immigration status.”

Police arrested the immigration activist for allegations of criminal mischief after an investigation into acts of vandalism which occurred between December and March. The tagger reportedly used a paint marker and a spray can.

The Courant reported that officers arrested Cruz-Lopez after university police viewed surveillance cameras and learned that he had used his UConn swipe card.

Cruz-Lopez reportedly gave police a written statement that said, “I did the graffiti,” and “I am open to entering into a conversation about restitution,” reported the local publication.

The University expended $4,255 to remove the graffiti and clean up the damage. The Homer Babbidge Library, the Student Union, and other university buildings were defaced.

The former UConn student has a court date in Rockville in Superior Court on June 14. A judge released the alleged tagger without bail. He has listed addresses in Storrs and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Breitbart News reported on April 19 that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during an appearance on Fox that although DACA enrollees are not being targeted but are subject to deportation. “Everybody in the country illegally is subject to being deported,” Sessions stated. “[T]he policy is that if people are here unlawfully, they’re subject to being deported. … [W]e can’t promise people who are here unlawfully that they’re not going to be deported.”

