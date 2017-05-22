Chicago Mayor Emanuel Touts Social Services for Illegal Aliens

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration in Chicago launched a pro-immigration, pro-foreign refugee campaign designed to help get newcomers to the U.S. on public services.

The ‘One Chicago’ campaign is designed to “facilitate access” of public services to foreign refugees, legal and illegal immigrants.

“One Chicago is more than a campaign; it is a statement of faith,” Emanuel said of the campaign in a statement. “Chicago, like America, is not just a place on a map, but a set of ideals and values carried on through generations of immigrants, migrants, and refugees who came to Chicago in search of a better life for themselves and their families.”

The campaign highlights the city’s legal defense fund, in which illegal immigrants can receive taxpayer-funded attorneys in order to fight deportation orders in immigration courts. The organization the city has teamed up with to help illegal immigrants and foreign refugees is the Resurrection Project, which is vehemently opposed to any reforms or halts on immigration.

The efforts by Emanuel to further obstruct cooperation with the Trump Administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on immigration issues come just as the City has refused to reverse its sanctuary status for illegal immigrants.

The Resurrection Project has praised Emanuel’s sanctuary policies, writing months ago “We applaud Mayor Emanuel on his firm decision to stand by our community, taking the appropriate measures to guarantee that Chicago remains a welcoming city, where freedom and respect for immigrants –no matter their origin – are still upheld.”

