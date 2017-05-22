Majority of Employers Say H-1B Reforms Will Return Jobs to U.S.A.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A majority of employers say that President Donald Trump’s expected reforms to the H-1B foreign guest worker visa program will move jobs back to the U.S.

In a survey by TimesJobs, 44 percent of the 800 employers polled said American tech firms would “shift back jobs from India to U.S.” if the Trump Aministration imposes major reforms to the H-1B visa program.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa. Most recently, that number has ballooned to potentially hundreds of thousands each year, as universities and non-profits are exempt from the cap. With more entering the U.S. through the visa, Americans are often replaced.

India-based media and open border groups are particularly worried of any kinds of changes to the H-1B visa program, as the system largely favors young, male Indian workers who fill American tech-industry jobs.

Sara Blackwell, an attorney who represents Americans who were fired and replaced by foreign workers under the H-1B visa, told Breitbart Texas that opponents of reform simply want the gravy train of cheaper, foreign labor to continue.

“They act like if we’re hard on the visa program, that’s going to hurt talent coming in,” Blackwell said. “That’s the opposite of what will happen. Talented will come in, it will just weed out all the abuses of the program.”

When employers were asked what Indian tech firms in the U.S. would do if Trump imposed reforms to H-1B, 56 percent said they would “decrease hiring of Indian resources.” Another 32 percent said those tech firms would “increase hiring of American resources.”

More than 30 percent of the employers surveyed said H-1B reforms would mean more outsourcing to India by American tech firms, while 25 percent said reforms would bring less outsourcing.

Blackwell said reforms to H-1B would increase offshoring of American jobs, which is why she wants to see reforms and restrictions put in place on American companies outsourcing their workforce as well.

“Any reform to H-1B or any of the visa programs, they will increase offshoring,” Blackwell said. “They’re increasing offshoring anyways. It’s all about the top dollar for the top people.”

“The offshoring is worse than the visa program,” Blackwell continued. “I sat in on a Goldman Sachs conversation where they said they would offshore if H-1B was reformed. The business model is to use H-1B and then offshore those jobs in the long-run.”

Blackwell told Breitbart Texas that before Trump, no Republicans or Democrats were truly speaking out about offshoring, which she says is “more dangerous” to Americans than even the H-1B visa.

“It’s globalism as an excuse for slavery. It’s a human rights violation in benefit for the CEOs,” Blackwell said. “We can’t compete with $6,000 a year salaries for employees.”

Though reforms to H-1B would likely increase companies hiring of American workers, top executives at some of the largest corporations continue to slam any restrictions at all on the visa program.

Most recently, Alphabet’s Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, which is the parent-company to Google, said caps on the number of foreign workers coming to the U.S. to take Americans’ jobs was “the stupidest policy in the entire American political system,” as Breitbart Texas reported.

Trump’s new executive order targeting abuse by U.S. companies, as Breitbart Texas reported, calls for the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Labor Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a “full legal analysis” of all the problems negatively impacting American workers in the H-1B visa system.