Texas Woman Charged for Allegedly Trying to Cut Off Boyfriend’s Testicles

A San Antonio, Texas, woman has been charged for attempting to cut off her boyfriends’ testicles.

At the time of the alleged incident, Sylvia Vasquez was fighting with her boyfriend for talking to another woman, according to KSAT. When the couple went back to their residence, Vasquez allegedly grabbed a rubber mallet and began beating her boyfriend.

After knocking her boyfriend unconscious, Vasquez allegedly tried to cut off his testicles, with a criminal complaint against her stating that the victim woke up and saw “a cut on his scrotum with an unknown sharp weapon.”

The boyfriend was eventually taken to the hospital. Vasquez is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.