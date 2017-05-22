Zuckerberg’s Open Borders Group: Enforcing Immigration Law ‘Hurts Public Safety’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization says President Trump’s push to improve enforcement of immigration laws “hurts public safety.”

In a statement following a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a number of bills that would increase enforcement of immigration laws and border security, Zuckerberg’s pro-amnesty FWD.us organization said enforcement measures should be scaled back.

“Congress’s repeated obsession with passing laws that would lead to huge increases in deportations of undocumented immigrants without any serious criminal record puts millions more families at risk and hurts public safety for everyone,” FWD.us President Todd Schulte said.

Schulte cited support for an alleged “all-time high of 90%” support for amnesty for illegal immigrants, despite the last few amnesty bills being voted down due to public backlash.

“Congress will spend taxpayer dollars marking up a bill – again – that is harmful and takes the wrong approach,” Schulte continued.

Rather than enforcement measures to deport the estimated 11 to 30 million illegal immigrants in the U.S., Schulte said Congress and the Trump administration should pass amnesty and potentially increase the number of foreign guest workers who enter the U.S. every year on Green Cards, the H-1B visa, the H-2B visa and the H-2A visa, all of which can displace Americans in favor of cheaper, foreign workers.

“Instead, Congress should pass smart immigration reform that would strengthen border security, create a pathway to citizenship for those undocumented immigrants who can pass a background check, and modernize our broken legal visa system to fit the needs of today’s economy,” Schulte said.

Schulte said amnesty for illegal immigrants would “make our nation safer.”

The open borders lobby has ramped up its attack on immigration enforcement measures that Congress is reviewing, though none of the bills proposed thus far would fund Trump’s southern border wall.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the pro-amnesty legal wing of the open borders lobby, the American Immigration Lawyers Associated (AILA), made a similar statement in regards to more enforcement of immigration.

“Collectively these bills establish a massive, militarized force that will detain and deport thousands more people while undermining the Constitution and depriving people of fundamental due process,” AILA spokesman Greg Chen said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.