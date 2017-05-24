Mexican National Allegedly Tried to Lure Young Girls into Prostitution

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities say an illegal immigrant pursued a 12-year-old Florida girl and within three days of meeting, asked intimate details about her sexuality and wanted her to run away with him.

Joel Bautista Trinidad, 34 of Mexico, was arrested by Palm Beach County detectives on May 15 after a 12-year-old girl’s mother found explicit text messages on her phone from Trinidad, WPBF-ABC reported.

Authorities said that within a few weeks of meeting her, Trinidad picked up the pre-teen and her 2-year-old sister from at a donut shop near her bus stop and sexually abused her before taking her to school.

The girl told detectives that the alleged assaults happened twice – the second time Trinidad had sex with her – which she said was painful.

Trinidad also reportedly texted her to say he was spying on her while she was practicing track with her family.

“According to the texts in the arrest report, Trinidad asked the girl first if she would have sex for money and then if her friends would have sex with men for money, and told her she and he could make a lot of money by selling the girls,” WPBF-ABC noted.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer on Trinidad and said that a review of his immigration status would come after the resolution of his current criminal case.

Trinidad – charged with human trafficking, sexual battery, and lewd and lascivious molestation – remains in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.