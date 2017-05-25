Border Patrol Agent Died after Being Stabbed by Cartel Member, Says DHS Secretary Kelly

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Tweet quotes Department of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly saying a Border Patrol agent died last night after being stabbed in the face by a cartel member.

Huffington Post politics and immigration reporter Elise Foley Tweeted on Thursday, “DHS Secretary John Kelly says a CBP officer died last night after being stabbed in the face by a cartel member.”

This was followed shortly by a Tweet from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Twitter account stating that Border Patrol Agent Isaac Morales had died. “CBP mourns the loss of USBP Agent Isaac Morales. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow agents during this difficult time—KM,” the Tweet states.

A statement from the El Paso Police Department obtained by Breitbart Texas states the incident began on May 20 when off-duty Agent Morales and his girlfriend walked to their car from a bar they attended. The suspect, later identified as Hisaias Justo Lopez, 39, walked up to the couple, and another couple they were walking with and began an unprovoked confrontation. Morales identified himself to Lopez as a Border Patrol agent. The suspect then pulled a knife and stabbed Morales, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo wrote in a statement. Lopez reportedly fled and Morales pursued him, along with his friend and other witnesses.

Suddenly, Lopez turned and stabbed Morales in the face, Carillo stated. Witnesses eventually tackled Lopez and held him for police.

Emergency medical personnel transported Morales to an area hospital where they listed him in critical condition. Morales died from his wounds on Thursday.

Jail officials told Breitbart Texas Lopez is a U.S. citizen, born in Modesto, California.

Lopez is being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $2 million bond, officials stated. He is charged with murder. Officials stated Lopez is being held in an isolation cell, meaning he is in lockdown 23 hours per day.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Lopez’ attorney, Robert Ramos, for comment. A person in Ramos’ office stated the attorney will not make a comment regarding his client.

“Agent Morales entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol February 18, 2008 as a member of border patrol academy class 749,” CBP officials wrote in a statement published by KVIA ABC7 in El Paso. “Please join the Border Patrol in offering condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Agent Isaac Morales as they cope with this loss. We ask our community to keep Agent Morales’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

CBS4 in El Paso captured police and Border Patrol officers and agents escorting the body of Agent Morales from the hospital.

Officials with the National Border Patrol Council Local 3307 Tweeted a statement of condolence following the loss of a fellow agent. “Our hears are heavy as we morun the loss of BP Agent Isaac Morales, may he rest in peace,” the Rio Grande Valley Sector union Tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.