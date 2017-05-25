Dad Busted after 9-Year-Old Daughter Searches Porn on ‘What He Did to Me’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A father in San Antonio, Texas, is in the Bexar County jail after his daughter was caught researching porn on the internet at her school. She said she was researching “what her dad does to her at night.”

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Anthony Garay after his nine-year-old daughter told officials at Elk Elementary School her father had been sexually abusing her for over a year. Teachers at her school caught her looking up pornography on one of the school’s iPads. When they asked what she was doing, the little girl replied she was searching for “what her dad does to her at night.” She said her father never lets her sleep, the Daily Mail reported.

School officials immediately contacted child services who then interviewed the girl. Officials contacted police who investigated and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators reported the girl said Garay sexually assaults her “all the time at night,” the San Antonio Express-News reported. They said the man has also been allegedly sexually assaulting the little girl’s sister as well. The local newspaper did not report the relationship between Garay and the two girls. They referenced the man as “a relative.”

Reports indicate CPS investigated the San Antonio man previously for “sexual abuse of two relatives,” the Express-News reported.