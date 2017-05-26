Barrio 18 Thugs Get 390 Years for 11 Murders

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Seven members of one of El Salvador’s most violent street gangs received 390 years in prison for the gruesome massacre of 11 innocents.

According to the Daily Mail, seven members Barrio 18 – one of El Salvador’s largest and most violent street gangs – received 35-year sentences for each of the 11 victims, in addition to five-year sentences for being affiliated with street gangs.

Local authorities said that the group kidnapped and murdered “three laborers and eight workers of an electric company,” in San Juan Opico – a rural area roughly 30 miles northeast of El Salvador’s capital San Salvador – in March 2016.

Investigators believe that the Barrio 18 members were on the hunt for their rivals, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), when they accidentally stumbled on the group of 11 laborers and murdered them in either a case of mistaken identity or in an attempt to eliminate any potential witnesses.

“Those sentenced were David ‘Baba’ Antonio Anaya Acosta, René ‘Street boy’ Mauricio Huezo Landaverde, Héctor ‘Flaco’ Mario Baiza Martínez, Douglas ‘Horse’ Alexander Montano Durán, Nelson ‘Triste’ Lobo Salgado Merino, Diego ‘Diego’Armando Acevedo Serrano and Arnoldo de Jesús Dubón Castaneda,” the Daily Mail noted.

Barrio 18 and MS-13 both earned official recognition as terrorist organizations from El Salvador’s Supreme Court, as Breitbart Texas previously reported.

Recently, Breitbart Texas reported that a massive prison escape occurred in Honduras by nearly two-dozen Barrio 18 gang members. In response, the Honduran government called in the military to transfer hundreds of Barrio 18 and MS-13 gang members to a new supermax facility.

