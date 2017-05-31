Former Univision Host Accused of Raping 7-Year-Old Girl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A former Univision host stands accused of raping a girl multiple times last year.

Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real, 35, was charged in Arkansas on May 15 for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl multiple times in 2016, 5NEWS reported.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Alvarez-Real on May 25 and have so far been unable to locate him.

A relative of the victim, Barbara Gutierrez, said this entire ordeal had been the most difficult thing she has ever experienced because of the pain and suffering of the little girl.

“Because I have to absorb…I have to absorb what she’s going through and take it in myself,” Gutierrez said. “It’s been the most difficult challenge I’ve ever faced.”

Gutierrez said the local community has reached out and shown a tremendous amount of support but that she wants all efforts focused on finding Alvarez-Real.

“We must bring awareness and we must stand up to these people who want to hurt kids and we must stop it,” Gutierrez said. “It cannot go on anymore.”

According to 5NEWS, Pinnacle Media LLC/Univision President Gregory Fess said in a statement on May 27 that Alvarez-Real left the company earlier this year.

“Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees,” Fess said.

Univision has had a rough go in recent months after staking out editorial positions against President Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

In November 2016, Breitbart News reported that Univision was planning on laying off up to 250 employees after recording a $30.5 million loss in revenues during the third quarter.

WikiLeaks previously revealed that Univision’s owner counseled failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in her strategy with the Latino community during her 2016 campaign.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.