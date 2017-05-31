MS-13 Woman Laughed As Murder Victim Was Stabbed 153 Times, Say Prosecutors

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Prosecutors said that she lured a man, whom she mistakenly identified as a rival to a Maryland park for sex–where MS-13 were waiting to kill him.

MS-13 member Vanesa E. Alvarado, 20, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on May 30 for her role in the murder of Christian Villagran Morales, 18, in June 2016, The Washington Post reported.

Prosecutors said that Alvarado lured Morales to the park with the promise of sexual favors where four MS-13 members – Juan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 17; Jose Coreas-Ventura, 20; Josue Cuadra-Quintanilla, 18; and Oscar Delgado-Perez, 28; were waiting to kill him.

The four MS-13 members grabbed him in a struggle into the woods where they reportedly stabbed him 153 times.

Morales’s mother, Bertha Morales, spoke in court about her son’s attackers, particularly Alvarado, who reportedly looked down through most of the court proceedings and did not speak.

“I cannot even look at her face — that bad woman,” Morales said. “What she should have done is to tell him: ‘Look, go away, go back the same way you came’.”

Prosecutors say that as the four MS-13 gang members were stabbing Morales to death, Alvarado “shouted encouragement and laughed.”

Investigators believe that the MS-13 members attacked Morales because they thought he was a member of a rival gang – Barrio 18.

Of the four other MS-13 members: Gutierrez-Vasquez pled guilty this earlier this month and awaits sentencing; trials are still pending for Coreas-Ventura and Cuadra-Quintanilla; and prosecutors dropped the charges on Delgado-Perez, although they later charged him with immigration violations and conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise.

Unlike Alvarado, who was born in the U.S., the other four MS-13 members were recent arrivals from Central America during the Obama era. On May 24, Breitbart Texas reported that newly released documents from a whistleblower show that “the Obama administration knowingly let at least 16 admitted MS-13 gang members in 2014.”

One of the suspects, Coreas-Ventura, is also involved in a criminal case in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he faces murder charges in the murder of Raymond Wood, 17. Breitbart Texas previously reported that Wood’s uncle said, “His hands were cut off, his throat was cut, his tongue was pulled into his throat, he was stabbed 16 times, ran over three times.”

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.