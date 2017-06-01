Mexican Business to Launch Trump Toilet Paper

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Mexican businessman offended by presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric will introduce “Trump” brand toilet paper this year. He is going to use a percentage of the revenue to help illegal immigrants and those deported, he claims.

Guanajuato lawyer Antonio Battaglia will market the product with the iconic image of the Trump golden coiffure placed atop a roll of toilet paper, reported Expansión, a CNN affiliate network. The Expansión reported that “[t]he offensive tone when referring to Mexicans during his campaign days heading for the United States presidency motivated Battaglia.” The publication mentioned Trump’s reference to “bad hombres,” a phrase the candidate used during a presidential debate in October 2016. As reported by Breitbart News, the use of the phrase was about drug dealers.

“It caused me a nuisance, and I started looking for a way to do something that had an impact, not in a tone of mockery or bad revenge, but in a positive way,” the Mexican lawyer and businessman told Expansión.

Battaglia, the grandson of Antonio Felix Battaglia, a professional football player in Argentina, said he tried to register a clothing or footwear line, but the “Trump” Brand is already registered. He and his family already have a shoemaking business.

Battaglia says he wants to produce a product at an affordable price and help those who are affected by the Trump Administration’s policies. Battaglia told the media outlet, “At the onset, I hope to allocate 30% of the profit to organizations in Guanajuato.” He says he will invest approximately 400,000 pesos but will entertain outside investors.

Battaglia says the biggest challenge is finding a producer because the market has been oversold. He found a company in Mexico to produce the product. The businessman claimed he is doing this because he became irritated at what he perceived as Trump’s attack on Mexican citizens during the campaign. However, he reportedly obtained registration of the mark in the Mexican Institute of the Industrial Property (IMPI) in August 2015.

