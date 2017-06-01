Trump State Dept. Approves Stricter Vetting for Visa Seekers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The U.S. State Department under President Trump has introduced stricter vetting procedures for all visa seekers.

The State Department approved the new rules last week in an effort to follow-through on Trump’s campaign promise to tighten security issues involving visitors.

Under the new vetting procedures, foreigners would need to submit:

Social media accounts for the last five years

Biographical information for the last 15 years

All previous passport numbers

15 years’ worth of travel history

Employment history for the last 15 years

Email addresses

Phone numbers

Any relatives, including siblings, children and spouses

A State Department official told Reuters that additional information would have to be provided if the agency required it.

The new measures may be the beginning of the “extreme vetting” process Trump promised.

Last month, Breitbart Texas reported how the Trump Administration was reviewing a plan to test foreign nationals’ ideologies to gauge potential threats.

Director of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) Mark Krikorian told Breitbart Texas at the time that the process being considered is “necessary.”

“The idea is that we shouldn’t just screen people who may commit violence against us, but that we should also be keeping out people who hate our values,” Krikorian said. “Especially for immigrants, people who are going to be here. It’s less important for foreign tourists. But, we should try to keep people out from our society who hate us.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.