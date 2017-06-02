‘Angel Dad’ Asks Trump to Hold Funds from Sanctuary Cities in Ad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a new ad pushing back against sanctuary cities, a father whose son was killed by an illegal alien pleads with President Donald Trump to withhold funding to California until such policies are reversed in the state.

Don Rosenberg, known as an ‘angel dad,’ a term used for the parents of American children murdered by illegal aliens, tells the story of his son, Drew Rosenberg.

“Imagine if Kate had been your daughter, Jamiel or Drew, your son,” the ad by Californians for Population Stabilization begins, flashing pictures of illegal immigration victims Kate Steinle, Jamiel Shaw, and Drew Rosenberg. “I’m Don Rosenberg and Drew was my son.”

“All three were killed by people who came illegally to live in California sanctuary cities” Rosenberg says. “Millions of Californians oppose sanctuary cities. That’s why I’m asking President Trump to withhold federal funds from California. Then maybe politicians will put our safety first and leave future tragedies to the imagination.”

Don Rosenberg asks Trump to withhold federal funds to #sanctuarycities after son is killed by illegal alien https://t.co/EO5wKGSJ6x pic.twitter.com/poq3rflV6P — CAPS (@Crowdifornia) June 1, 2017

In 2010, illegal alien Roberto Galo hit and killed Drew Rosenberg while he was biking home from law school in San Francisco, California.

“Instead of stopping, he accelerated, and drove over his body,” Rosenberg told KPIX 5 News. “My son’s helmet had come off, and wedged under one of Gallo’s tires, so he backed driving over him a second time. And then a third time, trying to flee, drove over him a third time.”

Rosenberg’s son’s death could have been avoided. After Galo entered the U.S. illegally, he was pulled over by San Francisco Police Department officers. He was ticketed for driving the wrong way down a one-way street, without a license or insurance.

Police did not arrest Galo. Months after the traffic stop, Drew Rosenberg was killed.

When KPIX 5 News asked Rosenberg about California politicians and the open borders lobby’s constant claims about immigrant families being torn apart without sanctuary city laws, the grieving father shot down the talking point.

“It’s a false equivalency. My son was doing nothing wrong,” Rosenberg said. “My family was doing nothing wrong … They can go back. I can’t bring my son back.”

