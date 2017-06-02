Four Texas Border City Cops Shot, Suspect Dead

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An armed murder suspect allegedly opened fire, shooting four Laredo, Texas, police officers. The suspect is reported to be dead.

Police were searching for 55-year-old Antonio Gerado Rodriguez in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend, according to a report by KSAT ABC12 in San Antonio. The shootout between the suspect and the police happened at a Stripes convenience store. Police reports identified the murder victim as Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, 50.

An unnamed Laredo police department source with knowledge of the situation told Breitbart Texas that one officer had been shot in the face. That officer has been airlifted by helicopter to San Antonio where the officer will undergo surgery.

The other three officers received non-life threatening wounds — one to the shoulder, one in the leg, and one in the hand.

Police officers shot and killed the suspect, the source said.

“We ask the community for prayers for the officers and their families,” Laredo Police Department Investigator Joe Baeza told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Laredo police officers issued an “armed and dangerous” alert for the suspect. The officers later found him at the convenience store and shooting soon broke out.

Earlier on Friday, officers were dispatched to a house to conduct a welfare check on a woman. When they arrived, they found the woman had been shot. She sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. She died at the scene from her wound, the Laredo Morning Times reported. The original shooting took place at about 11:15 a.m. Friday.

