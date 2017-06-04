Drug Cartel Delivers Texas Truck Full of Bodies in Mexican Border State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon — A faction of Los Zetas drug cartel used the bodies of their victims to deliver a message to authorities and their rivals in a suburb of this metropolitan area. Cartel members wrapped the bodies in black trash bags and left them in the bed of a pickup with Texas license places.

The case began when Mexican authorities responded to a highway interception in the suburb of Escobedo in regards to an abandoned SUV, information provided to Breitbart Texas by Nuevo Leon authorities revealed. When authorities arrived they discovered four bodies wrapped in plastic bags and a poster board with a cartel message signed by the Los Zetas faction known as Cartel Del Noreste (CDN).

As Breitbart Texas reported, rival factions of Los Zetas cartel have been fighting over lucrative drug distribution and trafficking areas. The fighting has led to a spike in violence where kidnappings, shootouts, and gory executions have become commonplace in the disputed areas. The fighting between the CDN and their rival the Los Zetas Vieja Escuela (Old School Zetas) has taken place in multiple cities in Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Veracruz and Nuevo Leon.

Preliminary information points to the CDN having used a white Nissan Titan with Texas license plates to move the bodies. The SUV has not been reported stolen in Mexico. In the bed of the pickup, the gunmen left the four bodies and used an ice pick to stab the message into one of the bodies.

The expletive-filled cartel message claims that the four victims are part of the Los Zetas Old School and that the CDN will continue targeting rivals. Cartel violence continues in Nuevo Leon despite the efforts by state officials to claim that the region is safe and cartel violence has diminished.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Monterrey, Nuevo León.