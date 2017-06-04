Mexican Teen Jumps from Moving SUV in U.S. While Allegedly Smuggling Drugs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A teenage Mexican national jumped from a moving SUV while attempting to flee from U.S. Border Patrol agents. The agents attempted to stop the teen after observing him loading drugs into the vehicle, officials reported.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Nogales Border Patrol Station observed the young man loading suspicious packages into a 2001 Isuzu Trooper. Agents attempted to stop the driver who initially complied and pulled his vehicle over. After coming to a stop, the driver began to drive away, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

After driving about 200 feet, the Mexican national juvenile opened the door and rolled out of the moving SUV. He attempted to flee on foot and the Isuzu Trooper rolled further down the roadway. Agents reported the SUV slowly rolled into some brush, stopping safely without incidental property damage.

The juvenile suspect fled into the Santa Cruz River. Agents captured him a short time later without incident.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at a location on the east side of Nogales, Arizona.

A search of the vehicle by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents revealed 12 packages believed to be marijuana. Agents arrested the teen and seized the drugs and vehicle.

After transporting the suspect and evidence to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing agents determined the 12 packages of marijuana weighed 585 pounds. The Mexican national juvenile is now facing immigration and drug smuggling charges, officials stated. The juvenile will be processed in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

Since the decline of illegal border crossings following the election and swearing in of President Donald Trump, Border Patrol agents have been freed up to focus more attention on drug smugglers and other dangerous criminal cartel activities. In the Rio Grande Valley Sector where thousands of illegal border crossings per month occurred, the reduction in crossings allowed agents to increase the seizure of heroin by 177 percent and cocaine by 129 percent, Breitbart Texas reported in May.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.