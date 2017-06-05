Deported Gang Member Indicted for Third Border Crossing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A convicted felon illegal alien gang member has been indicted for re-entering the United States a third time.

Luis Bernardo Gonzalez-Martinez, a 29-year-old criminal alien from Mexico who is associated with the Sureños (Sur 13) street gang, was indicted in the Middle District of Florida after having already been deported twice from the U.S.

In May 2009, Gonzalez-Martinez was convicted of burglary. In June 2012, he was formally deported from the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Then, in June 2013, Gonzalez-Martinez was reported to have re-entered the U.S. again, and was subsequently deported for the second time.

Gonzalez-Martinez is facing deportation for the third time after ICE agents encountered the illegal alien gang member in April 2017.

According to ICE, Gonzalez-Martinez is facing a maximum penalty for 20 years in federal prison since his deportation was subsequent to his conviction for an aggravated felony.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.