Previously Deported Illegal Alien Convicted of Raping 15-Year-Old

A previously deported illegal alien was convicted and sentenced for raping a 15-year-old girl in Batavia, Ohio.

Jose Tovilla-Lopez, 41, was sentenced to eight years in prison for first-degree rape after he re-entered the United States after already being deported, according to WCPO News.

According to prosecutors, Tovilla-Lopez was working in the U.S. under a stolen Social Security number that belonged to a 69-year-old Arkansas woman.

One night, while at the victims’ family home, Tovilla-Lopez had been drinking heavily and even gave the victim alcohol as well.

Later that night, the illegal alien raped the 15-year-old girl as she tried to fend him off. Prosecutors said she left scratch marks on Tovilla-Lopez, showing her struggle. Soon after, Tovilla-Lopez fled the home and was arrested the following day.

“As a family and as individuals you get frustrated when you think this could have been prevented if X, Y or Z could have happened. You think, ‘If they were not here, this couldn’t have happened,'” Clermont County Prosecutor Scott O’Reilly told WLWT News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.