VIDEO: 50 Killed in Month As Cartel Violence Rages near Texas

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — More than 50 have died in the last month as a result of the raging cartel violence in this border city.

As Breitbart Texas has reported for more than a month, rival factions of the Gulf Cartel are carrying out attacks on each other to take control of lucrative drug trafficking territories and smuggling routes.

A video taken by a citizen journalist in Reynosa revealed the intensity of the clashes between gunmen and Mexican authorities.

During the clashes, cartel members use SUV convoys with code signs such as M-28, M-42, and M-100 painted on vehicles. In the most recent series of clashes, three gunmen died firefights on the city’s eastern side.

Despite the efforts of the Tamaulipas state police forces and the Mexican military, cartel gunmen continue their brazen attacks on each other. As Breitbart Texas reported, the Gulf Cartel used a hit squad to execute a man outside of a tire shop. The gunmen shot their victim in the middle of the street and then loaded the body in the bed of a pickup before fleeing.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Reynosa, Tamaulipas.