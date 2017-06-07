Texas Dem Arrested for Alleged DWI after Safe Driving Seminar

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dallas police arrested the Texas House Democrat voted “Freshman of the Year” late Tuesday night for driving while intoxicated.

Officers, responding to message that a vehicle hit a tree, later learned that the allegedly drunk driver was state Representative Victoria Neave (D-Dallas).

Reportedly, she did not cooperate with law enforcement who arrived on scene. The arrest warrant described Neave, 36, as having a strong odor of alcohol, unsteady, and with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, WFAA reported. Officers also documented the state lawmaker’s behavior as uncooperative, refusing to perform field sobriety tests, and give breath or blood samples. According to police records, Neave repeatedly told officers in slurred speech: “I love you and I will fight for you and I’m invoking my Fifth Amendment rights.”

Officers booked her into the Dallas County Jail at 3:30 a.m. (CDT) on Wednesday where she remained, waiting to see a magistrate. However, on Wednesday, shortly before 2 p.m., Neave took to social media with a public Facebook apology. She stated: “Last night, I disappointed my family, my constituents, and my supporters. I disappointed myself. I’m deeply sorry. I’m so grateful that no one was hurt. I will accept full responsibility for my actions and I will work to make this right.”

Ironically, Neave participated in a Mesquite-held event promoting safe driving on Sunday, June 4.

The often outspoken freshman representative has maintained a highly visible profile during the state’s 2017 legislative session. In April, she marched in Dallas against Texas sanctuary city legislation, Senate Bill 4, which Governor Abbott since signed into law. Breitbart Texas reported she tweeted: “Eleven years ago, I marched w/my family. This time, I march as a State Representative fighting anti-immigration legislation at #txlege.”

A few weeks later, she led a hunger strike to oppose SB 4, asking other Democrat lawmakers and open border advocates to join her, as was reported by Breitbart Texas. She was also the organizer of the Dallas Women’s March and Texas House Democratic Caucus recently named her “Freshman of the Year.”

On Wednesday morning, Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan responded to the news of Neave’s arrest by issuing a statement:

We understand, and are thankful, that no other person was involved or injured in the accident. Nevertheless, we look forward to speaking with her regarding the facts of her case and to insure she is alright. We wish her the very best and pray for her swift recovery so that she can resume her strong representation of the citizens of House District 107.

Neave’s district encompasses East Dallas, Mesquite, and Garland. By trade, she is a lawyer with a practice in Dallas.

Follow Merrill Hope, a member of the original Breitbart Texas team, on Twitter.