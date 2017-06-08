Texas Couple Accused of Raping, Filming Underage Teen for Blackmail

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Texas woman is being accused of drugging and filming a teenage girl being raped by her lover to use the footage as blackmail against the man.

Isabel Robinson, 41, and Judd Denley, 37, were arrested in Houston, Texas, after the couple allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old girl and used her as a prop for their blackmail scheme, according to KPRC.

Court records for the case claim that the underage victim asked Robinson for money, but instead was told by Robinson that her lover, Denley, would pay her $200 if she had sex with him. Robinson is married and has allegedly been in an affair with Denley for roughly four years.

Later on, when the teenage girl’s father left his apartment, Robinson allegedly brought Denley to the residence and gave the girl Mad Dog 20/20 and marijuana, which incapacitated her. The victim later told police that when Denley showed up to allegedly rape her, she had already thrown up on herself.

Despite the victim telling Denley she did not want to have sex with him, Robinson’s lover assaulted and raped her many times, according to police, all while Robinson stood in a corner and filmed the incidents for blackmail against Denley.

The next day, Denley gave the girl $150 and kept the other $50 for the drugs and alcohol that the couple had allegedly given to the teen. At least a week after the incident, the victim told a peer and stole Robinson’s phone, which she had filmed the alleged rape on, and turned it over to police.

When called in for questioning, Robinson told investigators that Denley was threatening to tell her husband about their four-year affair, which is when the blackmail scheme was concocted.

Denley and Robinson are facing charges of child trafficking, child pornography, child sexual assault and for getting the minor to work as a prostitute. Denley is being held on a $150,000 bond, while Robinson is being held on a $30,000 bond.